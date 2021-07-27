Jackson County to require employees to get vaccinated or get tested weekly

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Jackson County employees must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 30 or go through weekly COVID-19 testing, according to County Executive Frank White Jr.’s health care mandate announced Tuesday afternoon.

The policy applies for both full-time and part-time employees. White said it’s an attempt to combat the “significant” rise of in virus cases and hospitalizations in the region, as the 14-day positive test percentage has tripled and case counts have quadrupled since June 6.

“The delta variant we’re fighting now is much more contagious and requires us to act with a sense of urgency,” White said in a county release. “Science and facts show the vaccine is the absolute best way protect ourselves and others from serious illness or death.”

County officials have been encouraging vaccinations among staff with education, paid time off to receive the vaccine and free vaccine clinics in several county buildings.

The county employee mandate comes a day after Truman Medical Centers/University Health, the county’s safety net hospital, announced an employee vaccine mandate effective Sept. 20. Hospital officials estimate about 70 percent of employees have been vaccinated.

Jackson County did not say in the release about how many employees have already received the vaccine.