Independence reverses its public health order requiring masks for city staff and visitors

Mike Genet

The Examiner

The city of Independence decided Tuesday to rescind its public health order th required masks for all staff and visitors inside city facilities regardless of vaccine status.

“Following careful consideration, we are rescinding the public health order and returning to the public health advisory, which strongly encourages masks in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a release.

Weir and the city’s health department had issued the public health order last week, due to the local rise in cases fueled by the delta variant of COVID-19. Beyond the mask requirement for city facilities, the order essentially reiterated an earlier public health advisory, in which the mayor strongly encouraged masks indoors in public spaces, avoiding large groups and crowd-based activities and encouraged businesses to require masks for employees and guests when indoors. Businesses are also encouraged to promote vaccination among their staff.

Weir later said Tuesday that the public health order seemed to create confusion, so she and city staff decided to revert to the advisory and strongly encourage masks.

“We never issued a mask mandate for the general public,” the mayor said, “and we will continue to encourage this.

“I’m personally concerned about the people we work alongside who have children who cannot be vaccinated.”

On Monday, Council Member Karen DeLuccie requested a meeting Wednesday to discuss the mask policy, saying she didn’t believe a mask requirement for city facilities was necessary and state law permitted a governing body such as the council to possibly overturn a local public health order.

DeLuccie later said she doesn’t believe the mask is necessary for vaccinated individuals, as the uptick in cases can be attributed to unvaccinated people. People have their own choice whether or not to get the vaccine, wear a mask or believe they could weather a possible infection, she said, a mask requirement from government is too heavy handed.

Wednesday’s meeting was canceled after the public health order was rescinded.

Weir noted that the city’s health department is offering vaccine clinics up to five days a week and can help businesses and organizations conduct on-site vaccine clinics for people.

In a memo sent to city staff, of which The Examiner received a copy, City Manager Zach Walker said, “It is important to note however this is not because the threat of COVID-19 is gone,” and encouraged masks indoors, per the CDC’s recommendation, noting that many of more than 700 cases of COVID-19 in Independence since July 15 are from the delta variant.

“This is particularly important to help protect the children of our co-workers who are not yet able to receive the vaccine,” Walker wrote. “Please also be assured that I will continue monitoring public health data and guidelines and will make administrative adjustments for our workforce as appropriate.

“It’s been a long year, and all of us are tired of the constant worry associated with the pandemic, but we cannot let down our guard just yet.”