Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. issues a COVID mask mandate as delta variant spreads

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Saying that he takes “no joy” and is “saddened” to do so, Jackson County Executive Frank White announced Wednesday that masks will be required in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccine status, in a new public health order that will take effect Monday.

The mask mandate comes in response, according to a county release, to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area due in large part to the contagious delta variant, as well as the region’s low vaccination rates. By recent state law, the public health order is limited to 30 days and requires approval from a majority of the Jackson County Legislature for any extension.

Children age 5 and younger will be exempt from the mask requirement, similar to Kansas City’s mask mandate that started Monday, and against which Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed suit, claiming it is unconstitutional.

The requirement also does not apply to the city of Independence, which currently has a public health advisory that “strongly recommends” masks for everyone in indoor public spaces and on Tuesday rescinded its mask requirement for staff and visitors in any city facility.

More:COVID-19 vaccination sites in Eastern Jackson County

“I take no joy in making this announcement today, and quite frankly, am saddened that despite our best efforts, this virus is taking a devastating toll on our county, region and nation once again,” White said, adding that his decisions have been based on science, data and guidance from public health and medical professionals and not politics. “Wearing a mask may not be fun, but it is our best shot at preventing our hospitals from being overwhelmed, keeping our businesses open and our kids in school.”

White said his decision is supported by public school superintendents in the county, as well as the region’s chief medical officers.

More:COVID-19 testing sites in Eastern Jackson County

County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer said high vaccination levels in the community will “strongly reduce” transmission the chance of new variants forming.

“With our county's vaccination rates still low and the number of cases rapidly rising, it's crucial that we take immediate action to limit further stress on our health care system and to avoid unnecessary suffering and death in our community,” Shaffer said in a release.

According to the County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, its seven-day average of new cases jumped from 43 the week of June 27 to 117 the week of July 25. Also, the 14-day positive percentage topped 16 percent on July 25, the first time it had topped 15 percent since January.

According to the Mid-American Regional Council, hospitalizations in the nine-county metro area are up 75 percent compared to last month, and on July 27 the region had 151 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, the highest figure again since January. The vast majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, hospitals say, and several including Children’s Mercy are on high volume. Truman Medical Center, the county’s safety-net hospital, reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, all unvaccinated people.