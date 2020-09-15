Independence police arrest man who brandished gun at officer

By Mike Genet

Independence police captured a man who allegedly flashed a gun at an officer responding to an assault call Tuesday afternoon.

The near one-hour search happened off East Salisbury Road between Missouri 291 and U.S. 24.

According to Independence police, the assault call came about 2 p.m. When the officer arrived, the suspect brandished a gun at the officer and then fled on foot. After a widespread search, he was captured without incident at 3 p.m.

Police said they found the suspect had numerous outstanding arrest warrants, including weapons and drugs.

Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Springs and Kansas City police assisted with the search, which included drones, a police helicopter and K-9 units.