Raytown man charged with trying to sell Grain Valley officer's gun

By The Examiner staff

A Raytown man faces federal charges for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession after he allegedly sold a stolen handgun to an undercover federal agent.

Antonio Johnson, 18, was arrested last week and charged in federal court in Kansas City with distributing marijuana and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, the handgun he sold to the undercover agent had been stolen last month from the personal vehicle of a Grain Valley police officer.

The undercover agent arranged four marijuana purchases from Johnson in July and August. When they met the first time, Johnson had a pistol placed between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle he was driving, and a black rifle sitting on the lap of a passenger in the vehicle, according to court documents.

On Aug. 31, the agent contacted Johnson and told him she wanted to purchase a pistol from him. The next day, at his apartment, Johnson gave the agent a Glock 9mm handgun and a baggie with 29 grams of marijuana, and the agent paid $680. Johnson allegedly agreed to get the agent more guns. The handgun had been stolen from the Grain Valley officer.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of Operation LeGend.