Blue Springs police reports for Aug. 24-Sept. 8
Monday, Aug. 24
Assault
• 11:30 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road
Confined animal
• 12:49 p.m., 3800 block of S.W. Jackson St.
Ex parte service
• 8:02 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Hit and run
• 12:37 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 2:51 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. 14th Ter.
Missing person
• 8:30 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Moore St.
Physical disturbance
• 8:50 a.m.1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.
Property damage
• 1:36 p.m., 700 block of N.E. 3rd St.
Shooting
• 9:58 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Castle Dr.
Stealing
• 12 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road
• 5:30 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Stealing motor vehicle
• 9:09 a.m., 800 block of N.W. 12th St.
• 10 p.m., 2900 block of N.W. Bristol Ct.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Assault
• 11 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Confined animal
• 7:07 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.
• 7:26 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 24th St.
Hit and run
• 4:40 a.m., Address not provided
• 12:17 p.m., 800 block of LS.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
• 5:09 p.m., Address not provided
Motor vehicle accident
• 8:18 p.m., Address not provided
• 10:37 a.m., Address not provided
• 12:30 p.m., Address not provided
• 2:27 p.m., Address not provided
Narcotics
• 11 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Physical disturbance
• 3:48 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Walnut St.
• 6:10 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Pinebrook Village Ct.
• 11:20 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Pinebrook Village Ct.
Stealing
• 3:45 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 10th St.
• 7:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 8 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 15th St.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 6 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Rosaceae Dr.
Threats
• 12:39 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Abandoned vehicle
• 9:30 a.m., 3500 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Animal bite
• 11 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
Assault
• 4:09 p.m., 2800 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.
Confined animal
• 10:21 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 24th St.
Sex offense
• 10:15 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Westminister Road
Stealing
• 9 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Pinebrook Village Ct.
Warrant
• 3:41 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 4:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Confined animal
• 11:48 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 12th St.
Ex parte service
• 7:14 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Fire EMS assist
• 5:05 a.m., 2600 block of N.W. Penbroke Ct.
Fraud
• 12 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 9:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Injured animal
• 4:17 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Investigation
• 12:49 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Summit Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:18 p.m., Address not provided
Physical disturbance
• 8:20 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 5th St.
Stealing
• 3:24 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 4:36 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 6 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 8:04 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Warrant
• 11:32 p.m., 6500 block of N.W. Valley View Road
Friday, Aug. 28
Ex parte service
• 5:21 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Found property
• 3:53 p.m., Address not provided
Fraud
• 7:13 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Missing person
• 12:25 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Kingsbridge Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 12: 59 a.m., Address not provided
• 11:54 a.m., 200 block of N.W. 12th St.
• 4:33 p.m., Address not provided
• 6:25 p.m., Address not provided
Physical disturbance
• 1:05 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. 9th St.
Property damage
• 4 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 17th St.
• 8:05 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Stealing
• 10:24 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 2:44 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 6:52 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Saturday, Aug. 29
Assault
• 4:25 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 9:07 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Suspicious circumstances
• 6:15 p.m., 3200 block of N.W. Mill Dr.
Trespass
• 7:53 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Sunday, Aug. 30
Animal at large
• 4:04 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Stratford Pl.
Child custody
• 8 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 15th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:32 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Property damage
• 12:30 a.m., 1300 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Stealing
• 8 a.m., 100 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
• 1:04 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Monday, Aug. 31
Assault
• 4:03 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.
Check welfare
• 11:20 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Ex parte service
• 5:55 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:25 a.m., Address not provided
• 12:38 p.m., Address not provided
• 3:19 p.m., Address not provided
• 3:59 p.m., Address not provided
Property damage
• 9:42 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Stealing
• 1:45 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 2:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 2:35 p.m., 2400 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 9:26 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:47 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Cambridge Ct.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Property damage
• 1 a.m., Address not provided
Stealing
• 7 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Coronado Dr.
• 9 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Burglary
• 1:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Jefferson St.
Check welfare
• 10:03 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7 (3)
Child custody
• 6:16 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Found property
• 1:35 p.m., 2100 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Hit and run
• 4:56 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Motor vehicle accident
• 8:50 p.m., Address not provided
• 10:47 a.m., 1100 S.W. Smith St.
• 11:47 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 12:43 p.m., Address not provided
Property damage
• 6:31 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Windsor Ct.
Stealing
• 1:15 p.m., 700 block of N.E. 3rd St.
• 6:36 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Warrant
• 7:50 a.m., 1100 S.W. Smith St.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Confined animal
• 9:36 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 13th St.
Fire EMS assist
• 10:51 a.m., 200 block of N.W. 12th St.
Found property
• 4:19 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox St.
Missing person
• 7:54 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Moore St.
Narcotics
• 4 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Stealing
• 3 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 1 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 7 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Suicidal subject
• 9:53 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Camelot Ct.
Warrant
• 1:01 a.m., Address not provided
Friday, Sept. 4
Assist citizen
• 5:14 p.m., 5400 block of N.W. Pennington Lane
Child custody
• 5:04 p.m., 2500 block of N.W. Salem Ct.
Hit and run
• 8:40 p.m., 1100 block of LS.W. Smith St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:46 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 11:22 a.m., Address not provided
• 2:38 p.m., Address not provided
• 11:03 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Open door
• 11:56 p.m., 100 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Physical disturbance
• 3:22 p.m., Address not provided
Stealing
• 2 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Mock Ave.
• 8 a.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10:10 a.m., 500 N.W. Jefferson St.
• 7:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Warrant
• 2:26 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 8:17 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Assault
• 8:02 p.m., Address not provided
Hit and run
• 7:02 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.
• 7:45 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:43 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Private property tow
• 8:43 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Stealing
• 5:25 a.m., 3000 block of S.W. U.S. 40
• 9:10 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 9:54 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Stealing motor vehicle
• 8:36 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Warrant
• 10:13 p.m., Address not provided
Sunday, Sept. 6
Motor vehicle accident
• 5:25 a.m., Address not provided
Open door
• 5:32 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Kings Cross Road
Stealing
• 2:50 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.
• 3:58 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Knox St.
Monday, Sept. 7
Pedestrian check
• 3:45 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Kabel St.
Stealing
• 1:35 p.m., 600 block of S.W. U.S. 40
• 1:38 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 3:53 p.m., 600 block of S.W. 40
• 4:30 p.m, 600 block of N.e. Coronado Dr.
Verbal disturbance
• 8:40 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Springwood Dr.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Animal bite
• 8:53 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 12th St.
Assault
• 5:10 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.
Confined animal
• 11:10 a.m., 2800 block of N.W. Castle Dr.
Harassment
• 9:59 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Identity theft
• 10:11 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Injured animal
• 8:52 a.m., 200 block of S.E. Walnut
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:20 a.m., Address not provided
• 11:26 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Stealing
• 11:30 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.