Blue Springs police reports for Aug. 24-Sept. 8

BLUE SPRINGS POLICE REPORTS

Monday, Aug. 24

Assault

• 11:30 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road

Confined animal

• 12:49 p.m., 3800 block of S.W. Jackson St.

Ex parte service

• 8:02 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Hit and run

• 12:37 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

• 2:51 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. 14th Ter.

Missing person

• 8:30 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Moore St.

Physical disturbance

• 8:50 a.m.1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.

Property damage

• 1:36 p.m., 700 block of N.E. 3rd St.

Shooting

• 9:58 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Castle Dr.

Stealing

• 12 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road

• 5:30 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Stealing motor vehicle

• 9:09 a.m., 800 block of N.W. 12th St.

• 10 p.m., 2900 block of N.W. Bristol Ct.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Assault

• 11 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Vesper St.

Confined animal

• 7:07 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.

• 7:26 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 24th St.

Hit and run

• 4:40 a.m., Address not provided

• 12:17 p.m., 800 block of LS.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

• 5:09 p.m., Address not provided

Motor vehicle accident

• 8:18 p.m., Address not provided

• 10:37 a.m., Address not provided

• 12:30 p.m., Address not provided

• 2:27 p.m., Address not provided

Narcotics

• 11 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Physical disturbance

• 3:48 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Walnut St.

• 6:10 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Pinebrook Village Ct.

• 11:20 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Pinebrook Village Ct.

Stealing

• 3:45 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 10th St.

• 7:32 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 8 p.m., 700 block of S.W. 15th St.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 6 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Rosaceae Dr.

Threats

• 12:39 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Abandoned vehicle

• 9:30 a.m., 3500 block of N.W. South Outer Road

Animal bite

• 11 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road

Assault

• 4:09 p.m., 2800 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.

Confined animal

• 10:21 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 24th St.

Sex offense

• 10:15 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Westminister Road

Stealing

• 9 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Pinebrook Village Ct.

Warrant

• 3:41 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 4:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Confined animal

• 11:48 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 12th St.

Ex parte service

• 7:14 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Fire EMS assist

• 5:05 a.m., 2600 block of N.W. Penbroke Ct.

Fraud

• 12 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 9:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Injured animal

• 4:17 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Investigation

• 12:49 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Summit Dr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 2:18 p.m., Address not provided

Physical disturbance

• 8:20 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 5th St.

Stealing

• 3:24 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 4:36 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 6 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 8:04 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Warrant

• 11:32 p.m., 6500 block of N.W. Valley View Road

Friday, Aug. 28

Ex parte service

• 5:21 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Found property

• 3:53 p.m., Address not provided

Fraud

• 7:13 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Missing person

• 12:25 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Kingsbridge Dr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 12: 59 a.m., Address not provided

• 11:54 a.m., 200 block of N.W. 12th St.

• 4:33 p.m., Address not provided

• 6:25 p.m., Address not provided

Physical disturbance

• 1:05 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. 9th St.

Property damage

• 4 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 17th St.

• 8:05 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.

Stealing

• 10:24 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 2:44 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 6:52 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 10 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Saturday, Aug. 29

Assault

• 4:25 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 9:07 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Suspicious circumstances

• 6:15 p.m., 3200 block of N.W. Mill Dr.

Trespass

• 7:53 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Sunday, Aug. 30

Animal at large

• 4:04 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Stratford Pl.

Child custody

• 8 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 15th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 9:32 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Property damage

• 12:30 a.m., 1300 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Stealing

• 8 a.m., 100 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.

• 1:04 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Monday, Aug. 31

Assault

• 4:03 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.

Check welfare

• 11:20 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Ex parte service

• 5:55 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 9:25 a.m., Address not provided

• 12:38 p.m., Address not provided

• 3:19 p.m., Address not provided

• 3:59 p.m., Address not provided

Property damage

• 9:42 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Vesper St.

Stealing

• 1:45 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 2:30 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 2:35 p.m., 2400 block of N.W. South Outer Road

• 9:26 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 4:47 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Cambridge Ct.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Property damage

• 1 a.m., Address not provided

Stealing

• 7 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Coronado Dr.

• 9 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Burglary

• 1:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Jefferson St.

Check welfare

• 10:03 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7 (3)

Child custody

• 6:16 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Found property

• 1:35 p.m., 2100 block of N.W. Vesper St.

Hit and run

• 4:56 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Motor vehicle accident

• 8:50 p.m., Address not provided

• 10:47 a.m., 1100 S.W. Smith St.

• 11:47 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 12:43 p.m., Address not provided

Property damage

• 6:31 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Windsor Ct.

Stealing

• 1:15 p.m., 700 block of N.E. 3rd St.

• 6:36 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Warrant

• 7:50 a.m., 1100 S.W. Smith St.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Confined animal

• 9:36 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 13th St.

Fire EMS assist

• 10:51 a.m., 200 block of N.W. 12th St.

Found property

• 4:19 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox St.

Missing person

• 7:54 p.m., 100 block of S.E. Moore St.

Narcotics

• 4 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Stealing

• 3 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 1 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 7 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Suicidal subject

• 9:53 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Camelot Ct.

Warrant

• 1:01 a.m., Address not provided

Friday, Sept. 4

Assist citizen

• 5:14 p.m., 5400 block of N.W. Pennington Lane

Child custody

• 5:04 p.m., 2500 block of N.W. Salem Ct.

Hit and run

• 8:40 p.m., 1100 block of LS.W. Smith St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 7:46 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 11:22 a.m., Address not provided

• 2:38 p.m., Address not provided

• 11:03 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.

Open door

• 11:56 p.m., 100 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Physical disturbance

• 3:22 p.m., Address not provided

Stealing

• 2 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Mock Ave.

• 8 a.m., 1300 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 10:10 a.m., 500 N.W. Jefferson St.

• 7:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Warrant

• 2:26 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 8:17 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Assault

• 8:02 p.m., Address not provided

Hit and run

• 7:02 p.m., 3200 block of S.W. Shadow Brook Dr.

• 7:45 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Tequesta Lane

Motor vehicle accident

• 1:43 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Private property tow

• 8:43 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Stealing

• 5:25 a.m., 3000 block of S.W. U.S. 40

• 9:10 a.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 9:54 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Stealing motor vehicle

• 8:36 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Warrant

• 10:13 p.m., Address not provided

Sunday, Sept. 6

Motor vehicle accident

• 5:25 a.m., Address not provided

Open door

• 5:32 p.m., 900 block of S.E. Kings Cross Road

Stealing

• 2:50 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Berkshire Dr.

• 3:58 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 10 p.m., 200 block of N.E. Knox St.

Monday, Sept. 7

Pedestrian check

• 3:45 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Kabel St.

Stealing

• 1:35 p.m., 600 block of S.W. U.S. 40

• 1:38 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 3:53 p.m., 600 block of S.W. 40

• 4:30 p.m, 600 block of N.e. Coronado Dr.

Verbal disturbance

• 8:40 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Springwood Dr.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Animal bite

• 8:53 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 12th St.

Assault

• 5:10 a.m., 1500 block of S.W. Sunset Ave.

Confined animal

• 11:10 a.m., 2800 block of N.W. Castle Dr.

Harassment

• 9:59 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Identity theft

• 10:11 a.m., 700 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.

Injured animal

• 8:52 a.m., 200 block of S.E. Walnut

Motor vehicle accident

• 9:20 a.m., Address not provided

• 11:26 a.m., 2300 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.

Stealing

• 11:30 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.