Man arrested after brandishing gun at police had warrants

By Mike Genet

The man captured Tuesday afternoon during a search in northeast Independence after he allegedly flashed a gun at police had an arrest warrant for federal gun and drug charges from September 2018, as well as a warrant in Platte County for failure to appear that same month.

Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the search for Tyler Riggs, 33, of Grandview, who allegedly brandished a gun at an officer that responded to an assault call and fled on foot. The near one-hour search happened off East Salisbury Road between Missouri 291 and U.S. 24.

According to court records, Riggs faces federal charges for drug possession and felony gun possession in Kansas City two years ago. He also failed to appear in court in Platte County in September 2018 for drug possession, drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Court records also show Riggs had pleaded guilty more than 10 years ago from drug and assault charges in Jackson and Johnson counties. Charges for Tuesday’s incident have not yet been filed.

Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Springs and Kansas City police assisted with the search, which included drones and K-9 units.