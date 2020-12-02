Independence woman, 18 others indicted in insurance scam

By The Examiner staff

An Independence woman is among 19 defendants from Missouri, mostly from Kansas City and Columbia, who have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy of false injury claims from car accidents.

Tara Jackson, 57, of Independence, and Cornelius Phelps, 35, of Kansas City and Lee’s Summit, were among those charged in a 69-count superseding indictment returned under seal Nov. 18 by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

The superseding indictment was unsealed and made public Tuesday with the arrests and initial court appearances of several defendants. The original indictment returned in August only charged Lawrence Lawhorn, 32, of Columbia and the Kansas City area, and Lauren Luque, 34, of Kansas City, with eight counts related to the fraud conspiracy. Jackson is Lawhorn’s mother.

The indictment charges all 19 defendants in a conspiracy that, according to court documents, defrauded six insurance companies of a total of $1,234,581 from June 2017 through July 2020. Conspirators allegedly submitted false claims that they had suffered injuries and would be personally liable for any medical bills related to insurance claims. Some were involved in multiple incidents and received thousands of dollars, and in some cases tens of thousands of dollars, based on these false claims. However, none of them made any payments to medical providers and instead used the funds for their personal expenses.

According to court documents, Lawhorn was directly involved in two incidents in which he received separate insurance payments of $1,500 and $17,350. In eight additional incidents, Lawhorn allegedly sent emails and made phone calls to insurance companies, directed others what to tell insurance companies, reviewed policies prior to incidents, witnessed release agreements and assumed the identity of people involved in the incidents or people related to them.

Jackson and four others each received fraudulent insurance payments of $50,000 or more, according to the indictment.

In addition to wire fraud conspiracy, most of the defendants are charged with participating in a mail fraud conspiracy. In all, the indictment also charges various defendants in 38 counts of wire fraud, six counts of attempted wire fraud, and 20 counts of mail fraud. Lawhorn and Luque were also charged with aggravated identity theft, while Lawhorn and another defendant were charged with money laundering.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.