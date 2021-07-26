Shooting at Blue Springs' Young Park leaves two wounded

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Blue Springs police continue to investigate a shooting late Sunday at a city park that left two men injured, one of them seriously.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Sunday for shots fired at Young Park at the 1200 block of Adams Dairy Parkway, adjacent to Blue Springs South High School. Shots rang out after people had gathered at the basketball courts, police said, and officers found two victims – men ages 19 and 22. One has serious injuries and the other non-life threatening.

A spokesperson said police found multiple shell casings at the scene, as well as a weapon in one of the victim’s cars located at the QuikTrip at U.S. 40 and Missouri 7. No suspect vehicle or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 816-228-0151.