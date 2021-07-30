Lee's Summit man gets 20 years for Independence shooting death

The Examiner staff

A Lee’s Summit man received a 20-year prison sentence for a fatal July 2020 shooting in Independence.

Arieous Walton-Merritt, 24, was sentenced Friday to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and 10 years for armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Bland-Williams.

A Jackson County jury convicted Walton-Merritt in May, and a judge Friday ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

According to court documents filed with the charges, Walton-Merritt shot Bland-Williams twice at point-bank range outside a home on an Independence cul-de-sac. The two men then scuffled and Bland-Williams managed to wrestle the gun away, then shot at Walton-Merritt’s car as he got into it. Police found Bland-Williams collapsed on a front porch and rendered aid, but he died at a hospital.

Police found Walton-Merritt after he drove to the home of someone he knew several blocks away, collapsed and said he had been shot and asked to be taken to the hospital.