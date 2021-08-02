Juvenile's shooting death in Independence being investigated

The Examiner staff

Independence police are investigating after juvenile was killed in a Sunday evening shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said, at a home on the 200 block of East Walnut Street, near Noland Road. Officers found the juvenile there, and that person later died at a nearby hospital.

Police said on social media that they are working with county prosecutors on the case, but no further details have been released.