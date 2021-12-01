Suspect in shooting of relative at Independence restaurant parking lot turns herself in to police

The Examiner staff

A woman who allegedly shot a relative in the parking lot of a busy Independence restaurant Tuesday has turned herself in to police.

Independence police say the suspect from Tuesday evening's shooting in the 54th Street Bar & Grill parking lot, which left one woman injured, turned herself in later Tuesday night.

Possible charges are pending, and as of noon Wednesday the Jackson County prosecutor’s office had not announced any charges.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m., in the parking lot of the 54th Street restaurant at 18700 E. 38th Terrace South, just north of 39th Street and east of Missouri 291, in the commercial area of southeast Independence.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds to the leg, and police said Wednesday morning she was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a relative of the victim, initially fled the scene but turned herself in reportedly late Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened after a domestic incident, police said.

The restaurant was open for normal business Wednesday.