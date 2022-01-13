Police investigating shooting at Independence apartment complex that left person seriously injured

The Examiner staff

Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting at an Independence apartment complex that left one person seriously injured.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue in the Hocker Heights Apartments off Truman Road and just east of Noland Road. The complex is just a block from Independence police headquarters.

According to police, officers found one person outside a residence with gunshot wounds, and the victim was rushed to the hospital. In social media messages, police called the person's injuries critical. Police did not immediately release any suspect information.