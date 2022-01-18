Independence police reports
Sunday, Dec. 19
Assault (domestic)
• 7:30 p.m., 11400 block of E. 13th St. S.
Property damage
• 9:23 a.m., 9000 block of E. Truman Road
• 3 p.m., 800 block of S. Cedar Ave.
Robbery
• 8:58 p.m., 17800 block of E. Buckingham Ct.
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 1900 block of S. Hardy Ave.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 1 a.m., 600 block of N. Spring St.
• 4 p.m., 300 block of W. U.S. 24
Unlawful use of deadly weapon
• 12:04 p.m., 700 block of N. Dover Dr.
Violation of order of protection
• 2:16 p.m., 9900 block of E. Winner Road
Warrant
• 2 p.m., 200 block of N. Memorial Dr. (2)
Monday, Dec. 20
Arrest
• 5:27 a.m., 1500 block of E. 23rd St. S.
• 11:49 a.m., 1300 block of E. Truman Road
• 1 p.m., 1100 block of S. Arlington Ave. (2)
• 2:21 p.m., 2400 block of S. Woodland Ave.
• 6:25 p.m., 800 block of W. College St.
• 9:13 p.m., 1100 block of S. Breckenridge Dr.
Assault
• 1:58 p.m., 2400 block of S. Woodland Ave.
• 5:50 p.m., 1900 block of S. Viking Ct.
Assault (domestic)
• 12:46 p.m., 400 block of Stone Arch Dr.
• 6 p.m., 11200 block of E. 14th St. S.
• 7:40 p.m., 11200 block of E. 14th St. S.
• 7:49 p.m., 8700 block of E. Roberts St.
• 8:13 p.m., 1100 block of S. Breckenridge Dr.
Burglary
• 5:13 p.m., 1500 block of E. 23rd St. S.
Furnishing pornography to minor
• 1 a.m., 500 block of S. Main St.
Identity theft
• 10 a.m., 800 block of S. Hardy Ave.
Property damage
• 8:11 p.m., 1300 block of W. 24th St.
• 9:45 p.m., 1100 block of S. Breckenridge Dr.
Stealing
• 3:20 p.m., 600 block of N. Spring St.
• 5:45 p.m., 600 block of N. Mohican Dr.
• 7:50 p.m., 2300 block of S. Sterling Ave.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 6:09 a.m., 2300 block of S. Lee’s Summit Road
Trespassing
• 8:20 p.m., 1100 block of S. Arlington Ave.
Violation of order of protection
• 12:11 a.m., 2500 block of S. Northern Blvd.
• 11:14 a.m., 1300 block of W. Truman Road
• 5:55 p.m., 800 block of W. College St.
Warrant
• 10 p.m., 200 block of N. Memorial Dr.
Youth smoking
• 6:30 a.m., 1100 block of S. Arlington Ave.