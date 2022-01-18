Police seek stolen car with possible link to Amtrak shooting death

The Examiner staff

Lee's Summit police are seeking the public's help to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle possibly related to the Friday evening homicide aboard an Amtrak train.

The vehicle in question is a gray 2015 Dodge Charger, a four-door sedan with Missouri license plate ED6-M0U, and the last four digits of the VIN are 9360. The vehicle has a loud exhaust, tinted windows and no front license plate, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was taken about 9 p.m. Friday in an armed carjacking behind a business in downtown Lee's Summit. The only suspect information police have released is a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s.

The shooting happened shortly after the carjacking, as the Amtrak train stopped in Lee's Summit. An Independence man, 30-year-old Richie Aaron, who was a passenger on the train en route to Independence, was killed.

Police say the shooter fled the scene immediately after the shooting, and the few passengers in that train car heard gunshots but did not realize a person had been shot. Aaron was discovered after the train – the Missouri River Runner that makes a daily round trip across Missouri – left the Lee's Summit station, and Independence was the next available stopping point.

Police say to call 911 if a person sees the vehicle, and to call 816-969-1668 with more information about the case.