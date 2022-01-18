Victim of shooting at Independence apartment complex has died

The Examiner staff

Independence police say the victim from Thursday's shooting at an apartment complex has died and the case is now a homicide.

Timothy Phillips, 38, died over the weekend, police said, and investigators have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue in the Hocker Heights Apartments off Truman Road and just east of Noland Road. The complex is just a block from Independence police headquarters. Officers found Phillips outside a residence with gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Police said charges from the prosecutor's office are pending.