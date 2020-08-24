Ready for school

Staff Writer

The Examiner

A volunteer works with a family getting school supplies at a Community Services League event Saturday at the Community of Christ Auditorium parking lot in Independence. It was CSL’s annual Back to School Fair for students in the Fort Osage and Independence school districts, held outdoors this year because of the pandemic. The Kansas City Chiefs played a large role. Students got a backpack with a Chiefs Super Bowl champion logo, and the backpacks came with school supplies, tennis shoes and socks. [Submitted photo]