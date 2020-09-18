Local students and schools in the news

The Examiner

STUDENTS & SCHOOLS IN THE NEWS

Independence resident graduates from University of Central Oklahoma

Halsey Shelley, of Independence, graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Oklahoma City this summer. Ms. Shelley received her bachelor’s degree in music and theater.

Independence resident earns master’s degree

Kia Boyd, of Independence, graduated from Emporia State University this August. Boyd earned her master of library science degree.

Blue Springs resident completes leadership training

Nathaniel Bowman of Blue Springs completed the Leadership Camp at Missouri Military Academy this summer.

The camp included training in team building, drill formations, physical training and leadership techniques. Bowman will now serve as a cadet leader and will be expected to set the example as a role model to other cadets.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic gives out Charism Awards

The Charism Awards are the highest awards given at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit. They are given to students who display an understanding of the school’s mission of “Know Truth, Love God, Serve Others.”

The awards for the 2019-20 school year are:

• The Guardian of Truth awards were given to Grace Wheeler and Daniel Rogge, seniors; Theresa Christy and Brett Zagar, juniors; Delaney Stott and Joseph McNamara, sophomores; and Zoe O’Connor and Mitchell Lickteig, freshmen.

• The Ambassador of Love awards were given to Emma O’Connor and Travien Goodman, seniors; Isabella Hughes and Quinn McCullough, juniors; Natalie Hyde and Charles Twenter, sophomores; and Liliana Haggerty and Mark McNamara, freshmen.

• The Champion of Service awards were given to Colleen McNamara and Daniel Rogge, seniors; Emily Rogge and Jacob Edmundson, juniors; Lauren Rybowicz and Jack Wheeler, sophomores; and Zoe O’Connor and Mark McNamara, freshmen.

Local students graduate from Rockhurst University

The 2020 Rockhurst University graduating class will be celebrated during a commencement ceremony that has been scheduled for the fall of 2020.

Local graduates include:

• Shayna Overstreet, of Blue Springs, bachelor of science, cum laude.

• A.P. Prophet, of Blue Springs, master of science.

• Elizabeth Shelton, of Blue Springs, bachelor of arts.

• Amber Stevens-Hibdon, of Blue Springs, master of education.

• Annette Tate, of Blue Springs, master of science.

• Jesse West, of Blue Springs, master of business administration.

• Antonio Zamudio-Moore, of Blue Springs, bachelor of science, cum laude.

• Catherine Echols, of Buckner, master of science.

• Kyrsten Mormino, of Buckner, bachelor of science, magna cum laude.

• Kammy Nelson, of Buckner, master of business administration.

• Shelby Smith, of Buckner, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Nicole Anderson, of Grain Valley, master of occupational therapy.

• Jaimie Gray, of Grain Valley, bachelor of arts.

• Alexander Still, of Grain Valley, bachelor of science.

• Tanya Unruh, of Grain Valley, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Jacob Bolger, of Independence, bachelor of science, cum laude.

• Laura Cordoba Dominguez, of Independence, master of education.

• Maranda Doss, of Independence, bachelor of science.

• Danelle Gassen, of Independence, master of science.

• Ashley Howard, of Independence, master of occupational therapy.

• Wylson Lamb, of Independence, bachelor of arts.

• Hannah Nelligan, of Independence, bachelor of science, cum laude.

• Sherry Owen, of Independence, bachelor of arts, cum laude.

• Lauren Smith, of Independence, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude.

• Cheenia Wanamaker, of Independence, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Benjamin Chinnery, of Lee’s Summit, master of science.

• Arecka Collins, of Lee’s Summit, master of arts.

• Michael Drake, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science.

• Rachel Landon, of Lee’s Summit, master of occupational therapy.

• Ryan Lange, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science, cum laude.

• Shelby McNealy, of Lee’s Summit, doctor of physical therapy.

• Brentnee Morris, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Lilian Odom, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science, cum laude.

• Alyson Raymond, of Lee’s Summit, master of business administration.

• Nelson Searcy, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science, magna cum laude.

• Madison Stockstill, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude.

• Tricia Eckles, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of arts.

• Elizabeth Fossey, of Lee’s Summit, master of business administration.

• Cameron Gabel, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude.

• Jared Ginter, of Lee’s Summit, master of science.

• Hannah Larson, of Lee’s Summit, master of occupational therapy.

• Clare Lorsung, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science.

• Sarah Pitzel, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of arts.

• Keri Reynolds, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Raha Roohanirad, of Lee’s Summit, master of science.

• Sydney Shatzer, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science, summa cum laude.

• Samena Talib, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science, summa cum laude.

• Emily Taylor, of Lee’s Summit, master of science.

• Emma Widaman, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Erica Wiethop, of Lee’s Summit, master of business administration.

• Zachary Zoltek, of Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science, magna cum laude.

• Zachary Nielsen, of Sugar Creek, master of education.

Local students graduate from Central Missouri

The University of Central Missouri is Warrensburg’s May commencement exercises were postponed and held Aug. 1. The local students who are graduating include:

Blue Springs: Abigail Walker, Adam Wingate, Alexa Bradley, Alexandria Zey, Alyssa Noller, Bailey Gerecke, Benjamin Gross, Brian Graham, Britney McCool, Brooke Gerecke, Carissa Evans, Carly Mickelson, Carolyn Blakeman, Catherine Eib, Chase Anzele, Curtis Ferneau, David Hulse, Dawn Martin, Elizabeth Tucker, Emma McKay, Erica Lorance, Hannah Schwartz, Jackie LaRue, Jaime Umana, Jessica Griffin, John Gillespie, Joshua Howk, Joslyn Renee Snead, Kate Pflughaupt, Kellen Sojka, Keturah Puente, Kristopher Mandacina, Lauren Phariss, Logan Hessefort, Madison Savage, Mia Klein, Michele Hamilton, Regan Chrisman-Bowman, Sarah Granahan, Sarah Grumke, Sharon Rayford, Shayna Tims, Shelby Jones, Taylor Starks, Tiffany Alvarado, Victoria Lynn So, Wayne Williams, Zachary Olson and Jesse Reser.

Grain Valley: Cameron Nadeau, Chase Drenon, Christian Wallace, Cole Scholtz, Garrett Ewens, Grant Morrow, Kelsey Schmitz, Kim Davis, Mackenna Haney, Morgan Reedy, Paige Crain, Sarah Swartz, Skylar Boone and William Copenhaver.

Independence: Adrianna Mildren, Alexis Erickson, Alicia Crosley, Amy Sindt, Ashley Zades, Bryan Davis, Cameron Conway, Catherine Martin, Dalton Miller, Daniel Gutierrez, Davontae Hair, Deandra Gastin, Emily Gideon, Genesis Rivera, Gina Bryson, Hannah Oneil, Isabella Liggett, jackie Becker, Kaia Hagler, Kayla Jackson, Kimberly Wilcox, King Butcher, Laura Friend, Leigha Zank, MaKenzie Bennett, Marc Crowley, Margo Carman, Mary Shepherd, Megan Camp, Neko Kirkman, Nicholas Stamos, Noah Deitrick, Rachel Anderson, Rachel Spotz, Randi Perry, Raquel Triplitt, Ruth Wilson, Sarah Mancini, Sydney Haugmo.

Lee’s Summit: Cydney Cherepak, Courtney Killian, Renee Allnutt, Abhishek Sangana, Adam Turk, Allysa Gann, Amanda Link, Amanda Davis, Amber Clarkson, Andrew Davis, Beth Lane, Brock Null, Callon hegman, Christine Falk, Cole Giannola, Courtney Porter, Daniel Boyer, Gannon Rialti, Harish Yelagandula, Harrison Marshall, Ian Paterson, Jonathan Barr, Katherine Barker, Kayla Zeffiro, Lauren Logan, Lauren Stewart, Lillian lucas, Matthew Simpson, Micah Webber, Naishia Gardner, Rachel Ryan, Rebekah Kennedy, Ryan Goodson, Samuel Quillen, Sarah Paulsrud, Savannah Schroeder, Scott Brockelmeyer, Sherell Ledbetter, Skylar Johnson, Taylor Snyder, Tyler Gette.

Oak Grove: Alexis Barker Amanda Murry, Amy Wasmer, Brianna Payne, Collin Vasko, Conner Matson, Dannie Willis, Emily Cool, Erica Gass, Landon Cairer, Nicholas Costanza, Shelby Buenema, Sydney Stark.

Raytown: Onyinyechi Onwuka.

Sibley: Kaitlin Mickey.

– Compiled by Nancy Melton