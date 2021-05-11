Schools and students in the news

The Examiner

SCHOOLS & STUDENTS

Local students graduate from Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University has announced the December, 2020 graduates, including the following local students:

Blue Springs: Hilary Black, bachelor of science in nursing; Robyn Davidson, master of science in nursing; Tori Houseman, associate of science; Kory Mathis, master of business administration; Marian Plumb, bachelor of science in nursing; Mary Beth Schnell, master of science in nursing; and Samantha Soriano, associate of science.

Independence: Anatali Aquino-Rodriguez, bachelor of science in nursing, Hilda Mondragon, bachelor of science in nursing, Rachael Newberry, associate of science, and Becky Shouse, associate of science.

Lake Tapawingo: Savana Martin, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude.

Lee’s Summit student honored at University of Tampa

Libby Welman, of Lee’s Summit, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Tampa. Ms. Welman is a sophomore majoring in writing. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, Ms. Welman earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

Simpson College recognizes local students

Four local students have been named to the dean’s list at Simpson College near Des Moines, Iowa. These students have achieved a 3.7 grade point average:

• Drake Wood of Lee’s Summit, a graduate of Blue Springs North High School.

• Faith Nickens of Independence, a graduate of Truman High School.

• Miranda Young of Independence, a graduate of Center Place Restoration School.

Local students inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi

Everett Babcock, of Independence, and Patricia Lopez, of Blue Springs, have both been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, a national honor society. Students are eligible for Phi Kappa Phi if they are in the top 10% of their senior class or the top 7.5 % of their junior class. Babcock and Lopez are both students at Central Missouri University and qualified for membership.

Blue Springs residents honored at Minnesota State University

Madyson Cates and Regina Lombardo, both of Blue Springs, have been named to the honor list at Minnesota State University in Mankato. Students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher in order to be eligible for this honor.

Independence student honored at Bethany College

Haley Reifsteck, of Independence, has been named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s academic honor roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Ms. Reifsteck obtained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in order to qualify for this honor.

Local students honored at Emporia State

Emporia State University has announced the names of students who were named to the honor roll and dean’s lists for the fall semester of 2020. To earn placement these honors, students must have earned a 3.8 grade point average.

Local students receiving such honors are as follows:

• Sydney Righi of Blue Springs was named to the university honor roll and the dean’s list for the School of Business

• Allie Barrett of Independence was named to the university honor roll and the Teachers’ College dean’s list

• Courtney Troup of Independence was named to the university honor roll

• Rebecca Parsons of Lee’s Summit was named to the university honor roll

Park University honors local residents

Park University has announced honors and awards earned by students, faculty and staff during the 2020/2021 school year. Local residents who were honored include:

• Taylor Dumsky, senior communications studies major and Blue Springs resident, was honored with the Dr. Doris Howell Leadership Award. This award is given to students who represent the spirit of Park University in pursuing integrity, are responsible and respectful in their work and conduct and who demonstrate inclusiveness as a global citizen.

• Macy Masters, sophomore nursing major and Lee’s Summit resident, was honored with the Outstanding Class Member Award. These awards are given to two students from the junior and sophomore classes who best represent their class in service to, and participation in, Park University.

• Rachael Chapman, copy center specialist and Raytown resident, was honored with the Faculty/Staff Newcomer of the Year Award. This award is given to staff members in their first year of outstanding service to the University.

Donovan Drewry inducted into MIssouri Military Academy

This spring, Donovan Drewry, son of Elizabeth Geiter and Dylan Drewry of Blue Springs, was officially inducted into the Missouri Military Academy, a college preparatory military boarding school.

In order to be formally inducted, new students must complete a cadet handbook test and an event called “The Crucible,” which includes a series of mental and physical challenges students must negotiate as individuals and as a team. The Crucible includes a six-mile hike, a three-mile 16-obstacle trail run, a river crossing exercise and a team paintball challenge. To signify his official entry as a cadet in the Missouri Military Academy, Donovan has been authorized to wear the MMA crest.

Blue Springs student honored

Northland College, of Ashland, Wisconsin, has named Rebekah Davidson, of Blue Springs, to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter, 2021 term. Ms. Davidson is a junior at Northland College who qualified for the dean’s list by achieving a grade point average of 3.5.

– Compiled by Nancy Melton