Academic All-Star: Chason Smith

By The Examiner staff

Name: Chason Smith

High school: Blue Springs South High School

Class rank: 1 (valedictorian)

Academic honors: Graduated summa cum laude; Missouri Scholars Academy; National Honor Society; honorable mention for Top 100 Missouri Scholars; USMC Scholastic Excellence Award; Boys State; honor roll all four years.

Major extracurricular activities: Four-year varsity letterman on the boys swim team and two-time state qualifier and state medal winner as senior; more than 150 volunteer hours throughout high school; robotics; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Technology Student Association; Baccalaureate Leadership Team; HOBY (Hugh O'Brian Youth) Leadership conference in Cape Girardeau.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. Nathan Dorsch is the teacher who has inspired me the most because he cares about building a relationship with his students. He takes the time to not only do a good job group teaching in the classroom, but also goes above and beyond to make sure students have what they need and spends one-on-one time with students when they have a specific question. You can tell he cares about his students and not just their academic career but also as people. He is just an overall great guy.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I am attending Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri. I chose this school because they are one of the top schools in engineering and I plan to major in software engineering and am considering double majoring in mechanical engineering as well. I also really liked their Christian Campus Fellowship House.