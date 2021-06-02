Academic All-Star: Lou Marie Bellinghausen

Name: Lou Marie Bellinghausen

School: Blue Springs High School

Class rank: Third

Academic honors: top 1% of class, National Honor Society, A+ program, Presidents education award, Missouri Bright Flight ACT (34), AP and dual credit student, HOSA and honor cord recipient, Missouri Scholars Academy.

Major extracurricular activities: Cross country, swimming, HOSA, National Honor Society, Youth Advisory Council.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Dr. (Joy) Klotz because she does so much for her students and cares so much about each of them. She makes her classes fun and interesting and allows for flexibility for the students as well to complete things at their own pace. She even helps out with other subjects and is always willing to write a recommendation letter. Very supportive of her students and creates an environment of learning.

What college are you attending, what are you planning to study and why did you pick that school?

University of Arizona in Tucson. I’m majoring in biology. I picked the UofA for many reasons, including going to a new and exciting out-of-state school, the great reputation of the school, the study-abroad opportunities, and the merit scholarship that I was awarded.

What are your plans after college?

After college I don’t know exactly what I want to do. I want to pursue a career that I enjoy and that benefits others. I also want to travel and try/see new things around the U.S. and world. I want to get a dog as well.