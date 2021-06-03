Academic All-Star: Katherine Ameku
Name: Katherine Grace Ameku
High School: Truman High School
Class Rank: Top 1%
Academic Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, McCoy Award Recipient.
Major Extracurricular Activities: Robotics, Scholar Bowl, Math Club, Spanish Club.
Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?
Mr. (Mikkel) Bjornson (math) always encouraged me to be a better student and leader. He also pushed me to learn more and challenged me academically.
What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?
I am attending Coe College (in Cedar Rapids, Iowa). Coe values diversity and hard work. Its small size also creates a tight knit community.
What are your plans after college?
My plan after college is to pursue a PhD in physics or engineering.