Academic All-Star: Katherine Ameku

Name: Katherine Grace Ameku

High School: Truman High School

Class Rank: Top 1%

Academic Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, McCoy Award Recipient.

Major Extracurricular Activities: Robotics, Scholar Bowl, Math Club, Spanish Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Mikkel) Bjornson (math) always encouraged me to be a better student and leader. He also pushed me to learn more and challenged me academically.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I am attending Coe College (in Cedar Rapids, Iowa). Coe values diversity and hard work. Its small size also creates a tight knit community.

What are your plans after college?

My plan after college is to pursue a PhD in physics or engineering.