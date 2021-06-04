Academic All-Star: Cinthia Martinez-Cerna

By The Examiner staff

Name: Cinthia Martinez-Cerna

High school: Van Horn High School

Class rank: 1

Academic honors: KC Scholars; The 1999 Special, Sustainability Challenge Award and Scholarship at KC STEM Alliance; STEM Innovator Award at KC STEM Alliance; Air and Waste Management Award at GKCSF; Gold Ribbon at GKCSF.

Major extracurricular activities: HOSA

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mrs. (Debbie) Cox. I’ve had her for the past three years, and she’s helped me tremendously each year. This year in particular, she played a key role in the Greater Kansas City Science Fair and KC STEM Alliance, helping my classmates and I win various awards and scholarships.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I’m attending the University of Missouri. I chose this school because of the journalism program and my opportunity with KC Scholars.