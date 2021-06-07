Academic All-Star: Bank Daniel

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Bank Daniel

High school: William Chrisman

Class rank: 3

Academic honors: Gates Scholarship; Ron Brown Scholarship; two-time National Debate Qualifier; debate elimination round qualifier at National Speech and Debate Tournament (top 50 in nation); QuestBridge 2020 College Prep Scholar; AP Scholar Award (2020); Association of Chrisman Excellence (A.C.E.) Scholarship; L.I.N.K. Scholarship; National Honor Society; Independence School District Public Service Academy Student of the Year; Independence School District Academy Ambassador Senior of the Year; French National Honor Society; McCoy Award.

Major extracurricular activities: Chair and mentor, WCHS Debate and Drama; youth judge and attorney on Independence Youth Court; Independence School District Academy Ambassador; varsity track and field; Manager at Black Cat Fireworks.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher is Ms. Shelia Holt. She has been an inspirational mentor, both in school and in debate competition, always pushing me further and making me more skilled in what I do. Ms. Holt has helped me become a powerful communicator while teaching me the eternal importance of words and how one conveys their identity.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending Harvard University in the fall. It has been my dream institution for several years because of the unparalleled opportunities and experiences Harvard affords its students and because of the great classmates I will meet that will push me to be an even better version of myself.

What are your plans after college?

I would like to pursue graduate school and/or a career that integrates public administration and government work with information science.