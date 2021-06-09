Academic All-Star: Samantha Whitaker

Karl Zinke

Name: Samantha Whitaker

High school: Blue Springs High School

Class rank: 1 out of 514

Academic honors: Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor; National Merit Commended Student; Graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa (top 1% of graduating class); National Honor Society (Vice President); Harvard University Book Award; CATS Compass Cord (100+ hours of community service); Bright Flight (ACT score of 31 or higher – actual ACT score is 34).

Major extracurricular activities: Cross country; National Honor Society; A+ Tutoring (50 hours); National FFA Organization; Truman Heartland Youth Advisory Council; community volunteering (100 hours).

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

The teacher who inspired me the most was my AP Chemistry teacher Mrs. (Angela) Schnakenberg. She always pushed me to be my best and taught me how to persevere when concepts were difficult to understand. Mrs. Schnakenberg also helped guide me when I was choosing my college major and gave me great advice that convinced me to change my major to better benefit my future self.

What college are you attending, what do you plan to study and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall and will be studying biochemistry while on the pre-med track. Since Mizzou has a medical program, I felt they would have a strong understanding of what is essential in a pre-med program in order to fully prepare me to apply to medical schools after college.

What are your plans after college?

After I complete my undergraduate degree at Mizzou, I plan on attending medical school. I am still undecided on what field of medicine I plan to pursue.