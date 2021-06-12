Academic All-Star: Joshua Nunn

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Joshua William Nunn

High school: Truman High School

Class rank: Top 1%

Academic honors: National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; McCoy Award recipient.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity cross country (4 years, 4 letters); varsity track and field (4 years, 4 letters); Chess Club, Spanish Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Carl) Bruno pushes me in my English studies, and he helped me improve all year long.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I plan to attend Missouri University of Science & Technology because of its engineering programs and it is not far from home.

What are your plans after college?

I would like to pursue a career as a mining engineer in the mountains.