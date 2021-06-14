Academic All-Star: Kobe Messick

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Kobe Messick

High school: Van Horn High School

Class rank: 1 (tie)

Academic honors: McCoy Award; A-Honor Roll all four years; National Honor Society; Academic All-State Baseball.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity baseball all four seasons (Examiner All-Area and all-conference); Scholar Bowl four years; National Honor Society vice president; DECA district champion; national speech and debate.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Coach (Jay) Kolster, as he set a model of incredible work ethic and dedication for me to follow before I ever stepped foot inside of Van Horn. His commitment to his craft day in and day out is truly a marvel, and it encouraged me to do the same each day.

What college do you plan on attending and why did you pick that school?

I am attending the University of Missouri with a couple of my closest friends. MU has always been my hometown dream school. Mizzou boasts two of the best education and business programs in the area, which happen to be my fields of interest. Going to the school I grew up idolizing with my friends for a program they specialize in made my decision easy, as it was an opportunity I would be foolish to pass up.

What are your plans after college?

After college, I would like to return to my alma mater and coach baseball as an assistant while working on my career plans to open up a business. I have a passion for baseball that will live on inside me far beyond my playing days, so I look forward to being able to continue that as a coach.