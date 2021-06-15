Academic All-Stars: Barivure and Burabari Yorka

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Names: Barivure Yorka and Burabari Yorka

High school: William Chrisman High School

Class rank: 1/1

Barivure Yorka

Academic honors: McCoy Award; National Honor Society; Biomed Honor Roll; National Technical Honor Society; 2020-21 Missouri HOSA State Officer.

Major extracurricular activities: HOSA; Student Council; tennis; orchestra; Scholar Bowl.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (David) Hawley has definitely been my most inspirational teacher. His classes gave me the most immersion of my future career as a doctor, and his passion for teaching made me so excited to come to class and learn every day. He also happens to be my HOSA advisor, an organization to which I committed a majority of my time. Mr. Hawley introduced me to the world of medicine in a way that I never could have discovered on my own and I am forever grateful.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending the University of Southern California. I picked USC for many reasons, but the biggest one would have to be the plethora of areas of study that the university offers. I am interested in medicine, but also interested in business and public relations, and USC offers the flexibility needed to ensure that I could pursue all of my academic interests. USC is located in the heart of Los Angeles, is very diverse and has a strong social aspect. There is a ton of school spirit and pride, which is very important to me in a university.

What are your plans after college?

After college comes medical school! I plan to become an OB/GYN, my dream career. It is my ultimate goal to own a medical practice. I have thought about starting a woman and infant hospital/clinic in Nigeria. I want to become an advocate for maternal health, especially for women of color.

Burabari Yorka

Academic honors: McCoy Award; National Honor Society; Biomedical Honor Roll; Missouri HOSA State Officer; National Technical Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: HOSA Future Health Professionals; Student Council; Scholar Bowl; tennis; orchestra.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mr. (David) Hawley. He served as my PLTW teacher and HOSA advisor. For the past four years, he has been one of my biggest supporters and he has always been there for me. He encouraged me to run for Missouri HOSA state office, and taught me all he could about the medical field. He works hard to make sure his students are thriving, successful and doing OK. He is always cheerful and brightens my day. I am so thankful to have him as a teacher.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

University of Southern California. I picked USC because of the vibrant campus life, active student engagement, academic rigor, extensive variety of majors and minors as well as a diverse student body and excellent location. I know that I will be prepared for medical school and have an excellent alumni family wherever I go.

What are your plans after college?

I plan on attending medical school and specializing in emergency medicine, working at a level one trauma center in a major city.