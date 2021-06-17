Academic All-Star: Brooke Niemann

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Brooke Niemann

High school: Blue Springs High School

Class rank: 2

Acdemic honors: Top 1%; honor roll; graduated summa cum laude; National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: Softball; swimming; track and field.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mrs. (Angelia) Schnakenburg. She helped her students learn the material, encouraged us, and also pushed us to be our absolute best.

What college will you be attending and why did you pick that school?

The University of Arizona. I plan on studying biology or chemistry, and I picked this school because it is in a warmer area, but they also gave me a great scholarship.

What are your plans after college?

I plan on attending medical school to later become a radiologist.