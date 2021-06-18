Academic All-Star: Garrett Burton

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Garrett Burton

High school: Truman High School

Class rank: Top 1%

Academic honors: National Honor Society; National French Honor Society; Academic Letter; McCoy Award; debate national qualifier.

Major extracurricular activities: Soccer, debate, track, cross country, Boy Scouts, four-sport varsity letterman

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mrs. Jeri Willard because she pushed me and my fellow debaters to be the best competitors, students and people we could be.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

The United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. I chose USAFA because of the excellent educational opportunities backed by a heavy emphasis on values, all to serve and protect our great nation.

What are your plans for after college?

After college, I will serve in the Air Force for five years. I hope to have a career in the military centered around foreign policy and strategic relations. After serving in the Air Force for five years, I hope to continue working as an officer or transitioning to a position at the state department as a diplomat. Regardless, I hope my career someday takes me to either public office or a position where I can make the world a fundamentally better place.