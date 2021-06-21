Academic All-Star: Madelyn Stilwell

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Madelyn Stilwell

High school: William Chrisman

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: McCoy Award; George Caleb Bingham Academy of the Arts graduate; George Caleb Bingham Academy of the Arts Director’s Award; French National Honor Society; Morrison Merit Scholarship; Wichita State Honors College Scholarship; American Association of University Women Scholarship; WCHS Class of 1961 Scholarship; Stanley Gregg Math Scholarship; Curtis D. and Kay P. Lagree Scholarship

Major extracurricular activities: Competitive synchronized figure skating; ice dance; solo skating, Learn to Skate coach

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mrs. Katy Owens. She has been my French teacher for the past three years and has not only taught me the material of the course, but how to be an amazing person. She brings so much joy to all of her students, and she has taught me so many valuable life lessons, like how to persevere through anything.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I plan to attend Wichita State University because of their great biomedical engineering program.

What are your plans after college?

After obtaining a degree in biomedical engineering, I plan to continue on to graduate school, participate in research, or enter a career in making mobility devices.