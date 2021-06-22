Academic All-Star: Aubrey Tucker

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Aubrey Tucker

High school: Fort Osage

Class rank: 1

Academic honors: Valedictorian; Top 10; honor roll; National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: Band; track and field.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Jennifer Daubendiek. I was fortunate enough to have her as a teacher for four years, and she made me love science so much that I’m continuing to study it in college. She helped me grow as a student as she always had high expectations for those taking her classes, but still guided us down the right path.

What college are you attending, what do you plan to study and why did you pick that school?

I am attending the University of Missouri in the fall to study pre-health professions. There were several reasons that I chose Mizzou, but it was the campus itself that made me fall in love. When I went for a visit, I realized that I never wanted to leave.