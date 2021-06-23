Academic All-Star: Clare Scheier

By Karl Zinke

The Examiner

Name: Clare Scheier

School: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: Top 10 finalist Biomedical Research at 2020 PLTW KC STEM Capstone Project Showcase; 2021 STEM Signing Day; Science Student of the Month; National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: JPII Community Captain; SMILE Zone Peer mentor; varsity basketball; varsity tennis; Guardian of the Altar; National Honor Society.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Sister Miriam. She was always extremely joyful and supportive of her students. She inspired me to search for true happiness.

What college are you attending, what are you planning to study and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending Missouri State University in the fall where I plan on studying clinical laboratory science or cell and molecular biology. I chose MSU because of their strong science programs. I also like the welcoming feeling and its perfect distance from home.

What are your plans after college?

After college I plan to either work as a clinical lab scientist working in a hospital to diagnose patients by processing bodily samples or possibly working as a health researcher to find better ways to prevent and treat disease. Both of these careers will allow me to pursue my love of science.