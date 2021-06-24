Academic All-Star: Aaron Holloway

By Karl Zinke

Name: Aaron Holloway

High school: Truman High School

Class rank: Top 1%

Academic honors: McCoy Award recipient; academic letter; National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: Symphonic band (Varsity Letter); marching band; jazz band; pep band; pit orchestra; All-District/All-State Band.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Todd Reinhardt was my most inspirational teacher because he invested in each of his students. He strived to make every student reach their full potential in the Truman Band Program, and he knew how to balance hard work with fun during band practice and rehearsal.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I intend to study chemical engineering at Mizzou. They also have a fantastic music program that I plan to be a part of. They recognized both my academic and extracurricular achievements in the form of scholarships to attend both their School of Engineering and School of Music.

What are your plans after college?

After college, I intend to work as a chemical engineer, potentially working in food or medical chemicals. I want to further my education throughout my life and find ways to help others to the full extent of my abilities.