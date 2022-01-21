Community college gets workforce program funding

Karl Zinke

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

By Karl Zinke

The Blue River campus of Metropolitan Community Colleges is getting help from several sources to help it train local residents to find work.

The biggest chunk will come from the $2 million in federal dollars that Jackson County is allocating to the campus in eastern Independence for its new Blue River East facility that will house several vocational degree programs.

The county is offering the federal money for workforce training programs to aid in the economic recovery of the region from COVID-19-related setbacks. Blue River is also receiving money from two other programs to help train workers.

The County Legislature unanimously approved in late December the use of American Rescue Plan money that was given to the county as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021.

The money will also be used to help workforce development programs at MCC's new Advanced Technical Skills Institute building being built on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and the new Engineering Technology building on the MCC-Penn Valley campus in Kansas City.

Blue River President Thomas Meyer said how exactly the money will be spent is still being contemplated.

"We are still deliberating how best to use the approximate $2 million from the county, but it will have an impact on CTE (Career & Technical Education) programming," Meyer said.

Meyer said the money will help Blue River provide training for programs such as truck driver training, construction, manufacturing and public safety – police, fire and EMT training.

“The pandemic has presented many challenges for the campus, and we're fortunate to receive this funding from the county to help us train the post-COVID workforce," Meyer said. "The new facilities and equipment at Blue River will allow us to train hundreds of additional police, firefighters, EMTs, and electrical line technicians and truck drivers with commercial drivers licenses to contribute to the region’s infrastructure.”

In addition to the federal money from the county, Blue River is in line for big contributions from two other sources.

Meyer said Blue River is getting another approximately $890,000 from GEER Excels, the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund from the state, to purchase needed equipment upgrades and "facilitate additional off-campus training opportunities for the fire, police and EMT programs."

Meyer said another $440,000 has been received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds provided by the U.S. Department of Education through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

Meyer said the HEERF funds will help Blue River:

• Upgrade the audio/visual equipment in the gym to allow for larger socially distanced events.

• Provide virtual reality training and software for students to practice simulations for fire, police and EMT duties in isolation.

• Pay for more outdoor furniture to allow students to study outside when weather permits.

• Pay for portable welders to practice welding skills while socially distanced.

• Pay for classroom and laboratory renovations.

Meyer said the campus will also receive some more CARES Act money to provide direct assistance for students who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and for "campus enhancements" to promote social distancing.

Some of the county ARP funding will also help HVAC, industrial technology, computer integrated machining, building construction and welding programs at the Advanced Technical Skills Institute building on Troost.