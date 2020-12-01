Red Cross schedules local blood drives

The Examiner

The need for blood donations in this area has been urgent most of this fall. With the added challenges presented by COVID-19, the American Red Cross is seeking healthy donors of all blood types to donate during December.

To make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross will test blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These tests may indicate whether the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether the donor developed COVID-19 symptoms. Persons who do test positive for antibodies may be able to help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, providing antibodies to patients currently struggling with that virus.

Donors will be required to wear a mask during donation.

Upcoming blood donation events include:

• Thursday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• Monday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit.

• Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Midwest Game Fest, 18011 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.