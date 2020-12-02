COVID-19 testing sites in Eastern Jackson County

The Examiner

LOCAL COVID-19 TESTING SITES

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Health Department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by NOTE: the Jackson County Health Department expects increased demand and asks that patients register ahead of time at the addresses listed below. No walk-ins will be accepted this week in Health Department testing sites. You must register by 3 p.m. the day BEFORE you wish to test.

• Thursday, Dec. 3, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Clients will have to wait in line outdoors. Register at https://form.jotform.com/202945785499172

• Friday, Dec 4, 10020 E. 66th Terrace, Raytown. This is a drive thru clinic. Register at https://form.jotform.com/202955791212153

City of Independence: 2 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Tests will be offered 5 to 7 days per week. The tests are free but participants are asked to reserve a time slot by visiting indep.us/covidtests or by calling 816-325-7121. Some walk-in slots may be available.

Thursday, Dec. 3, Adventure Oasis Water Park parking lot, 2100 Hub Dr., Independence.

Friday, Dec. 4, Adventure Oasis Water Park parking lot, 2100 Hub Dr., Independence. Testing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard are offering free COVID-19 testing. You must register for these free tests by visiting doineedacovid19test.com where you will select the testing location and date.

• Thursday, Dec. 3, 616 N.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit.

• Friday, Dec. 4, 616 N.E. Douglas Lee’s Summit.