Portraits of the Past: A sack full of cats – and trouble

By Ted W. Stillwell

In 1902, Reese McCurdy was elected mayor of Independence, by a majority of 371 votes over his Republican opponent, J.H. Knoepker.

McCurdy grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, following the Civil War, but moved to Independence as an adult and lived at 132 East Kansas for 40 years. Mayor McCurdy was an agreeable gentleman, and his friends were many. As mayor, he did a pretty good job and never missed a council meeting; however, he was usually out of town during the rest of the week. McCurdy was a traveling salesman, or drummer, selling wholesale groceries, coffee and cigars.

Before McCurdy became mayor, he acquired the hobby of raising Rhode Island Red chickens. When the chicks were about the size of quails, his wife, Alice, informed him the cats were eating them.

Immediately McCurdy turned to Jesse Samuels, a black boy employed to do the family chores, and instructed him to get busy. “Catch all the cats you can find,” McCurdy said, “and put them in a sack, and I’ll pay you 25 cents for everyone you can catch.” Jesse took a long pole and made a hook on the end of it and went cat hunting. He soon had 37 cats all bagged up in a big gunny sack.

Reese McCurdy had a “road crony,” another salesman named Rees Alexander, and they were getting ready for another road trip. They called the local hack and instructed the man to take their grips and the sack of cats to the Chicago and Alton depot. They planned to dump the cats at the rock crusher between Blue Springs and Grain Valley, but on the train, they met an employee of R.A. Hill, a storekeeper in Bates City. They told the young clerk that they had a present for Mr. Hill and, since they were going out of town, asked if he would take the present to Mr. Hill.

The young clerk, with the sack of cats on his back, was glad when he was finally able to drop his burden on the floor of the Bates City store, which in no way helped to tame the sack of cats. Needless to say, when Hill opened the sack, pandemonium reigned over the store. Cats were all over the place, knocking canned goods from the shelves and turning over a large “whatnot” loaded with perfumes and fancy soaps. Some cats even scampered up the fireplace chimney, knocking down ashes to settle over the store’s inventory.

Finally, the cats escaped out the back door and went forth again into the world. The traveling salesmen heard that the cat stampede was strung out all the way from Bates City to the Missouri River.

On their return trip McCurdy and Alexander stopped at Bates City and approached the store with caution. As they looked upon the wreckage, McCurdy exclaimed, “Good heavens! What’s happened here?” Mr. Hill, suspecting nothing of his salesmen friends, said: “That dumb blinkety-blank clerk of mine let himself be taken by a couple of smart drummers on the train and lugged a sack full of wild cats into this place. By the great Jehovah, can’t you see for yourselves without asking me a lot of questions? Just look around and don’t mention the matter anymore within my hearing.”

I don’t know if the two jokesters ever owned up to their prank or not.

McCurdy’s “road crony,” Rees Alexander grew up on a farm near the present-day Fort Osage High School and married Miss Susie Haller of Blue Springs. Both Rees and Susie came from a long line of pioneers whose lives intertwined the history of Jackson County. Alexander became a weekly columnist for The Examiner, writing “Reminiscences of Uncle Rees” in which he told of past events of the county.

Ref: Independence & 20th Century Pioneers by Pearl Wilcox. To reach Ted W. Stillwell send email to Ted@blueandgrey.com or call him at 816-896-3592.