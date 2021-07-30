Bad drivers abound in Independence

Jeff Fox

From The Examiner during the week of July 24-31, 1971:

• “NO-TURN SIGNS DISOBEYED HERE” – Can you read?

Independence police officers are quickly becoming convinced that local motorists either can’t read or do not comprehend the meaning of the word ALL!

That little word is printed on four traffic signs posted along Main Street near 23rd Street warning drivers that “ALL traffic MUST turn right onto 23rd from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Some people apparently don’t know that the word ‘all’ means,” said Capt. Rondell Stewart, head of the patrol division. “We have had hundreds and hundreds of people who have been given tickets at that location who tell us they never read signs.”

• “DRUG PROBLEMS TOLD” – Drug problems – in Independence and in general – were discussed Thursday night at a “Turn On to Drugs” forum at the Medical Center of Independence. About 200 persons heard six speakers.

Mrs. Dorothy Hedrick, an R.N. at MCI and moderator, said she and Independence Patrolman Gary Moss formulated the idea for the meeting when a 14-year-old was treated at the hospital for an LSD “bummer.” When the father was told the child was on an LSD trip, he said, “I’ve never even heard of it,” Mrs. Hedrick said. “This is why we’re holding this meeting – so people will be informed about drugs.”

Robert Schanuth, a hospital pharmacist, said alcohol is the “most abused drug known to mankind” and that marijuana has no known medical use, and its effects depend upon the attitude of the user.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 25-30, 1921:

• “MOTORCYCLE COP” – Independence is to have a motorcycle officer mounted on a motorcycle, and indications are that a strenuous effort will be made to stop speeding. Dr. C.E. Krimminger, heading a party of about twenty men who live on Maple avenue, had complained to the city council of speeding and offered to secure for the city a special officer to serve as traffic policeman on that avenue without pay.

“It is out of the question for people on Maple avenue to have to put up with what they do from the traffic, said Dr. Krimminger.

• “SEEK EARLIER MAILING” – An effort is being made by postal authorities throughout the United States, according to Charles W. Brady, Sr., postmaster of Independence, to get all the business houses to assist the department as much as possible in its work.

“We have received a number of bulletins,” said Mr. Brady this morning, “gotten out by Will H. Hays, postmaster general, on the mailing situation. All of these urge the offices to get business men to mail their material early in the day whenever possible. A large part of the mail that is placed in the post offices goes in after 4 o’clock in the afternoon. This makes all the early night trains loaded to the limit with mails and makes it necessary that many more men work at night than would be necessary should more of the mail be posted during the fore part of the day.”

• “NO LAW AGAINST CROWING” – The city of Independence has many ordinances in its ordinance book and they cover many of the situations that are likely to arise in the management of a city and some that are not likely to arise.

But even at that some things can come up which are not covered by ordinance. The disturbing of the sleep of a citizen by the crowing of roosters is one that is not covered, as was shown at the meeting of the council Tuesday evening.

Samuel Turoff, who has a store at the corner of Lexington and Main streets and who lives in the same building, has complained to the council at various times in the past few weeks that roosters belonging to the Puckett commission store keep him from sleeping during the night by their crowing.

It was proposed that an ordinance be passed to take care of the situation, but Mayor William Stewart McCoy objected, saying that he was opposed to passing ordinances to cover such minor things and for a situation that would likely not arise in the council again.

So Mr. Turoff had to go home unsatisfied; and unless he can persuade his neighbor to quit keeping roosters at the store, he must continue to be awakened by the monarch of the barn yard announcing the hours during the night.