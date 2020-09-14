Man charged in Arrowhead standoff

By staff and wire reports

A Kansas City, Kansas, man who fired shots at employees outside Arrowhead Stadium and was arrested Saturday after a daylong standoff faces multiple charges.

Jackson County prosecutors Monday charged Joshua Newton, 23, with unlawful use of a weapon, making a terrorist threat and armed criminal action.

Kansas City police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said Newton arrived at the Truman Sports Complex around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and fired several shots at employees but did not hit anyone. He was arrested shortly after 6 p.m.

According to court records, a man who works as a groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals said he was disposing of grass clippings when he saw a man, later identified as Newton, walking through the parking lot. After the groundskeeper started to approach Newton, he pulled two handguns and fired shots as the groundskeeper ran away. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Jackson said Newton pointed guns during the standoff and at times he placed the guns in his waistband as he moved around a parking lot. Jackson said Newton didn't appear to have any connection to the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals. According to court records, the handguns Newton had when arrested were loaded, and a social media account linked to Newton included a threatening message that he would be going to Arrowhead Stadium that day.

During the standoff, some stadium employees took shelter inside the complex, and the area was on lockdown.

The Royals' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was delayed about half an hour because of the standoff but was played after Newton was arrested.