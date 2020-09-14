Car appears not to brake before crash, killing other driver

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police say the vehicle that rear-ended another Saturday afternoon at a red light, killing the driver of the stopped vehicle, did not appear to brake before the crash.

Police identified 52-year-old Charles Mabie of Independence as the driver of a 2013 BMW that had stopped for a red light on southbound Noland Road at 23rd Street. According to police, a 2020 Kia Soul also southbound – well above the speed limit, according to witnesses – rear-ended Mabie’s car. Mabie was rushed to Centerpoint Medical Center but later died. The driver and passenger of the Kia Soul were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police said Saturday they were in stable condition. A passenger in the BMW went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was later released with minor injuries, police said.

The crash, which happened about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, remains under investigation. Police had to detour traffic for a time around one of the city’s busiest intersections.