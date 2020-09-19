Independence Police investigating early Saturday homicide

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a Kansas City man was found dead early Saturday in a west-end neighborhood.

According to police, officers received a “man down” call about 3:40 a.m. Saturday from the intersection of East 13th Street and South Brookside Avenue, a residential area just south of Truman Road and west of Winner Road. They found a Black male, later identified as 37-year-old Carlos Burnett, dead from a gunshot wound. He was found in a grassy area near the roadway.

The shooting marks the 10th homicide this year in Independence. Anyone with information about the case is asked contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or contact IPD at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.