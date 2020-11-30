Independence man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man faces up to 10 years in federal prison for shooting another man in the leg with the victim’s illegally possessed gun.

William Fullbright, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Kansas City for felony possession of a firearm, stemming from a September 2019 shooting. He will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court documents, the shooting led to a brief standoff with police, which ended when the victim, Colby Srite, came running upstairs from the basement having been shot in the leg, yelling “He’s got a gun!”

Fullbright got outside through a downstairs door and tried to run away from an officer, and while jumping over a fence he dropped the gun. The officer then heard a cell phone ringing near the fence line and found Fullbright trying to hide. Fullbright then showed officers where he had dropped the gun

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone with a felony conviction to have any gun or ammunition. Fullbright has prior felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and burglary. Srite, 30, pleaded guilty to felony possession in a separate case in September this year. He had a prior conviction for drug possession.