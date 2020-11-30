MCPL closes three more local branches due to virus

By The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Library has closed three additional area branches until further notice due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

The Blue Springs North (850 N.W. Hunter Dr.), Grain Valley (101 S.W. Eagles Parkway) and Oak Grove (2320 S. Broadway) branches were closed starting Monday. The Blue Springs South branch (2220 S. Missouri 7) was closed last week along with six other locations due to a staff member testing positive.

Remaining Mid-Continent locations were scheduled to resume curbside and drive-up window service Monday after the library closed all locations Wednesday through Sunday due to staff challenges. Steve Potter, MCPL Director and CEO, said last week that closure allowed some time between employees’ shifts to pass.

“Even a few days could mean the difference between one of us coming in before we are symptomatic, and staying home once we realize we are sick,” Potter said in a release. “As cases in the metro continue to rise, we are doing everything we can to balance customer service with preserving health and safety, and right now, that means taking every opportunity we can to limit exposure, so that our staff can continue to work safely and continue to serve you.”

Wi-Fi continues to be available outside each of the branches, as well as book drops, and the library’s online offerings are available 24/7. For more information, visit: mymcpl.org/COVID.