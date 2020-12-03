Independence to go virtual with meetings

By Mike Genet

mike.genet@examiner.net

Given the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, the city of Independence will conduct all employee and public meetings virtually at least through December.

The city will, and also will suspend commercial utility disconnects and waive late fees for all utility accounts for the next 60 days.

Residential disconnections will continue under normal rules and regulations (including no shutoffs during cold weather days) until Dec. 30 or until all utility assistance program funds have been depleted. Those funds, from the federal CARES Act, must be spent or allocated by Dec. 30, and disconnect notices are necessary to participate in some utility assistance programs. At this time, residential disconnections will not take place in January.

“We are taking steps today to limit the need for in-person interactions where we can,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said in a release. “We also know the increased cases are causing additional stress for families and businesses. We hope that by eliminating our commercial disconnects and all account late fees for utility customers we can ease some of the worries for families in our area.”

The city allocated $2.2 million – nearly a one-third of its CARES funds from Jackson County – for utility ratepayer assistance, a program already administered by Community Services League. According to the city’s CARES fund dashboard, more than $1.12 million had been paid as of this week, covering more than 1,800 customers. City Manager Zach Walker said he estimates that, based on cash flow and applications received, the remaining money will be expended by early next week.

The city is also waiving late fees temporarily because some COVID-19 cases among employees have led to delayed billing cycles for some utility customers. In some cases, bills have arrived two weeks behind schedule.

Independence utility customers can pay online without credit card fees, via the drive-thru at the Independence Utilities Center at 23rd Street and R.D. Mize Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and in-person in the lobby on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Anyone with questions about their account can contact the customer service team 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday via the phone at 816-325-7930 or via email at utilitycustomerservice@indepmo.org.

Since the pandemic, public meetings in Independence have been at times in person, many times virtual and other times hybrid. Of those, Weir said, the hybrid way has been least ideal.

“The hybrid just doesn’t work; it makes it clunky,” Weir said. “It either has to be in-person or online.”

With many employees or public commission members quarantining due to illness or exposure or simply staying home as a precaution, Weir said, virtual participation for meetings has been an essential tool.

Public meetings can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page or on the City7 television station.

The city of Blue Springs also recently announced it will temporarily shift City Council and Planning Commission meetings to virtual.