An unfamiliar ring to it: Salvation Army's local Red Kettle campaign seeks more online help during pandemic

By Mike Genet

mike.genet@examiner.net

With fewer in-person shoppers anticipated this holiday season amid the pandemic, and fewer iconic red kettles around the area, the Salvation Army is hoping virtual donations might make up some of the difference in their largest annual fundraiser.

Normally, the local goal for the Red Kettle Campaign is about $200,000, said Major Brian Burkett, director of the Salvation Army’s facility on Truman Road in Independence. This year, they’re hoping for about $170,000. Last year’s campaign netted about $182,000, and all of the money stays in the area.

In addition to kettles with bell ringers, people can also donate to a virtual kettle on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

“Estimates were that foot traffic would be down about 40 percent, and that’s a concern because it’s the foot traffic that we count on,” Burkett said. “We’re hoping folks give big this year, we’ve seen a lot of bills whereas we normally get change, so I think people are mindful of the fact there’s many people struggling. All those nickels and dimes and bills add up.”

“Most of the clubs that have historically rang for us have signed up – most of the adult groups,” he said.

The Red Kettle Campaign has been going on for a week – outside 25 retail doors around Independence and Blue Springs, compared to about 35 locations last year. A $200,000 total can cover about 30 to 40 percent of the organization’s annual budget, Burkett said. Locally, the Salvation Army operates a food pantry, and the Breadline, which collects day-old bread donations from local retailers and distributes it at the facility. It also funds GED classes and the Crossroads Shelter, a 62-bed facility that is the only family homeless shelter in Eastern Jackson County.

“That helps us through the whole year,” Burkett said of the red kettle donations. “It’s not just the season.”

Bell ringers are all wearing masks and gloves, and have a sticker instead of the usual red apron transferred from one ringer to another. Burkett said they’re also trying to wipe down kettles regularly, at least every hour, though they usually don’t get much actual human contact. At kettle sites, people can make a contactless donation by scanning the QR code on a door sign.

For people who wish to sign up to ring, go to registertoring.com.

Register to Ring

For Saturday, Burkett notes, the Salvation Army has a $20 challenge, where each $20 bill dropped into a red kettle will be matched by a generous local donor.