Independence to open warming centers starting Saturday

By The Examiner staff

Because of the frigid forecast, the city of Independence will open the Sermon Community Center at the corner of Noland and Truman roads as a warming center starting Saturday through Wednesday.

Any person who needs a place to warm up and charge electronic devices is welcome, though anyone who enters must wear a mask and participate in a health screen. Masks will be provided to those who need one, and overnight accommodations will be addressed on a case-by-base basis, the city said in a release.

Warming center hours at the Sermon Center are:

• Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way 211 line, at 2-1-1 or 816-474-5112.

If people cannot avoid being outdoors during the next several days, they should make sure the nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin, and fingers – the areas most at-risk for frostbite – are covered in warm dry clothing. Frostbite symptoms include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness. If you detect symptoms of frostbite, seek medical care.

Hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures. Warning signs of hypothermia are different in adults and infants. Adult symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Infant symptoms include bright red or cold skin and very low energy. If a person shows any of these signs and their temperature is below 95° F, the situation is an emergency.

– Examiner staff