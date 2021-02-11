Blue Springs man arrested over U.S. Capitol attack

By Mike Genet

mike.genet@examiner.net

A Blue Springs man is among three metro area people arrested Thursday morning on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Federal prosecutors charged Louis Enrique Colon with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering a restricted area without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Colon was arrested at his home without incident, along with two men arrested in Olathe, Kansas, according to a release from the FBI office in Kansas City.

According to the federal complaint supporting Colon’s arrest, he and Christopher Kuehne and William Chrestman from Olathe, and Cory and Felicia Konold from the Tucson, Arizona, area, acted together to prevent officers from crowd control by obstructing metal barriers. They appeared to gesture and communicate to one another and coordinate their efforts, wearing tactical style gear, including helmets and gloves and strips of orange tape on their clothing to help identify each other and coordinate efforts. Chrestman arrived with a respirator and a wooden club or axe handle initially disguised as a flag.

The complaint also describes Chrestman threatening Capitol police officers and Felicia Konold pulling him back as officers tried to arrest him.

According to the complaint, cell phone records put Colon at the Capitol building during the time of the attack. To help the crowd breach the building, Colon and others held up a metal barrier that officers tried to lower to seal off a tunnel underneath the building. Colon is seen in pictures placing a chair underneath a barrier.