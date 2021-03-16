Shooting at Independence convenience store leaves one man dead

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Tuesday evening at a QuikTrip convenience store.

The shooting happened about 7:50 p.m., at the QuikTrip on U.S. 24 near Missouri 291. According to police, the initial officers at the scene found a man dead in the parking lot near a sidewalk. Investigators located shell casings and reviewed possible surveillance video of the incident Tuesday night.

The shooting marks the third homicide this year in Independence.