Area teachers receiving vaccine shots

By Mike Genet mike.

The Examiner

Teachers with area school districts have started to receive initial vaccine shots or will soon.

Missouri moved Monday into Phase 1B, Tier 3 of its vaccination plan, which includes teachers and others deemed essential workers.

The Independence School District planned to give first shots Friday to all willing teachers and staff at a single school site, partnering with Truman Medical Centers.

Since school nurses fell into a previous tier in the state’s vaccination rollout and have received their shots, they will assist with giving the shots. Depending on which vaccine is administered, the district will designate another Friday in three or four weeks as professional development day for follow-up doses.

The districtscheduled a Friday for the vaccine shots (as well as the follow-up shots) in case of any side effects.

“We want the staff, if by any chance they have side effects, to not have to use a sick day,” said Lori Halsey, the district’s director of health services.

The Fort Osage School District was scheduled to have TMC on site Thursday for a vaccine clinic, with subs covering for teachers as needed.

The Grain Valley School District said it will partner with TMC for a vaccine clinic at a school site March 29, with the second round at some point in April.

In the Blue Springs School District, some staff have signed up or received shots through the Hy-Vee educator clinics or other community clinics. District spokesperson Katie Woolf said about 700 staff members are scheduled to receive shots next week at a clinic at a district site, also partnering with TMC.

The Lee’s Summit School District scheduled two vaccine days for district staff, working Saturday with the Jackson County Health Department and Tuesday with TMC at single off-campus sites each day. Second shots are scheduled for three weeks later at the same sites.

None of vaccine clinics for school staff are open to appointments from the general public.